WATCH: New film shot in Donegal on Spanish Armada captain screens on TG4 tonight

A fascinating new film called Éalú as Éirinn, based on a Spanish Armada captain who was stranded in Ireland will be screened tonight on TG4.

Armada captain Francisco de Cuéllar was shipwrecked off the Sligo coast in 1588. He wrote an account of his adventures when he finally made it back to Madrid.

The film has many strong Donegal connection in that part of it was filmed in Glencolmcille and features local actors and production crew.

It screens at 9.30pm tonight, Wednesday October 4th.