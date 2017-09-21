Watch: Leitrim success as Kinlough girl Jessica Doherty wins the National Junior Baker Competition at #Ploughing17

Congratulations to 13-year old Jessica Doherty who has won the National Junior Baking Competition with Aldi and Foróige.

Jessica, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon, hails from Kinlough in Leitrim. She fought off competition from all over Ireland to make it into the finals at the National Ploughing Championships.

Jessica baked the best lemon drizzle cake among other children her age and her recipe will now be sold in Aldi stores nationwide.

She has also won a trip to Delphi Adventure Centre in Connemara for her Foróige club.

Jessica's parents Jacqueline and Laurence Doherty were on hand to support their daughter in her huge success.

Watch the video to see the moment Síle Seoige announces Jessica as the winner and see her first reaction to winning the national title.

Jessica with fellow contestants speaking to Áine Lawlor on RTÉ's The Ploughing Live on Thursday evening.

Jessica and fellow contestants also featured on RTE's The Ploughing Live programme on Thursday evening with presenters Marty Morrissey and Áine Lawlor where she was interviewed by Áine and congratulated on her fantastic win.

Jessica (green t-shirt) in the RTÉ studio at the championships where she was interviewed during The Ploughing Live programme this evening.