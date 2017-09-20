Watch: Paths at the National Ploughing Championships now being closed due to flooding
The rain does not seem to be easing off for day two of the ploughing
Some paths arounf the National Ploughing Championships has been closed due to flooding.
While many people are choosing to walk straight through the flooding, security is trying to get people to use a detour.
The rain does not seem to be easing off for day two of the ploughing as this video of more flooding shows.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on