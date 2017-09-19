WATCH: Pan Celtic Festival launch has them dancing in the streets in Letterkenny

As Letterkenny prepares to host the 2018 Pan Celtic Festival once again next year, those attending the launch event today wasted no time in showing how a party can break out at anytime in the cathedral town.

Guests from Wales and Cornwall were in town for the handing over of the Pan Celtic Charter, which signifies the town's intent to host the celebration of Celtic culture, tradition and sport.

As the group assembled for a photograph with officials and musicians from the local Comhaltas Leitir Ceannainn, the musicians swung into life outside the Public Services building and the guests wasted no time in joining in the fun with some impromptu traditional dancing.