WATCH: Evening of support for bereaved parents planned for Donegal Town

Anam Cara, the national organisation that supports bereaved parents, will host an Information Evening on Tuesday 3 rd of October in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town at 7pm.

The free event is open to all mothers and fathers whose child or children have died,

regardless of the age of the child, the circumstances of the death, or whether the death was

recent or not.

A group meets in Letterkenny on the second Thursday of each month, but this is the first time they have held an event in Donegal town.

The Information Evening starts at 7pm and will begin with a talk by Brid Carroll, a

professional with Donegal connections and extensive experience of supporting bereaved

parents and their families. After the short talk there will be an opportunity to speak to other

bereaved parents over a cup of tea or coffee, or to speak to the professional should you

have any questions or concerns.

One bereaved mother who attended a recent Anam Cara event said: “Both my husband and

I felt it helped us in our grief to be in a place where we felt safe and comfortable to express

the way we feel and think. I am good at talking but my husband is deep and I find for him

the more interaction we have with other parents like ourselves then he gets the nerve to

say something. It might be small but it’s a start.”

Sharon Vard, CEO of Anam Cara and herself a bereaved parent, said: “At Anam Cara we

know there is no ideal age or circumstances when a precious son or daughter dies. What is

important is that parents can access information and support. We would encourage

bereaved parents of a child of any age – no matter whether the death happened recently or

many years ago – to come along to this free event. Here you can find a level of support and

understanding that – even with the best will in the world – it can be difficult for family and

friends to offer.”

The Bereavement Information Evening will be held from 7-9pm in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal

Town, on Tuesday 3rd October. Registration will start at 6.45pm.

Anam Cara will need to confirm numbers for this event, so if attending, or if you have any

questions, please write to info@anamcara.ie before Monday 2nd October, text 085 2888 888 or call 01 404 5378. This event is funded by Túsla.