Lead singer of Donegal favourites “Little Hours” announces he’s leaving band

Frontman of the popular Killybegs indie pop group “Little Hours”, Ryan McCloskey , has announced he is taking a break from the band to pursue other career challenges.

He announced that their performance at the Electric Picnic festival recently was his last for the foreseeable future as he focuses on other ventures but he hasn’t ruled out performing with the group again.

He wished his musical partner John Doherty and other band members well and the future and said their was the only reason for his move was due to his new career focus.

He told his fans via facebook that it was an amazing journey with the group and he will continue to write music.

He stated: “Some people already know but I've made Electric Picnic my last show with Little Hours for a while. What a gig to end on too. To go from playing our first gig ever at Electric Picnic 3 years ago to about 20 people, to playing Main Stage this year. I still have the wrist band from that gig and it's always been a cool reminder of how far we've come and how lucky we are to do what we do.

It's been an incredible 4 years with the band, I've got to meet so many amazing people and play to so many more, do shows in venues you'd dreamt about playing in and most importantly we've had the privilege to make a living out of doing what we love. That's what it's all about.

I want to be very clear that there's been no falling out between me and John, this is just a career move for me. It feels like a good time to try out something different and I need to take some time out to do that.

We'll still be writing songs in the future and I might appear for a gig sometime again.

There are still so many songs to come out that I've been lucky to be apart of and mean so much to me. I can't wait to hear what you think of them.

I want to wish John and Little Hours the best of luck going forward, Its been an amazing journey up until now and I know there's even bigger things to come.

There's so many people to thank so I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that's helped the band so far and to everyone that's supported us by listening to our music. We couldn't have done any of this without all of you.

See you soon,

Ryan”

