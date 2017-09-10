WATCH: Donegal in the eye of the storm as high winds batter coast

Those who are out and about today are being urged to take extra care when travelling as high winds and rain continue to batter the county.

This video from The Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe shows how strong the winds are near coastal areas.

Met Eireann have a status yellow weather warning in place.

Their report for today states: “Windy and blustery, with sunny spells and widespread showers. The showers will be heavy and persistent in places, but especially in parts of the west and north with a risk of spot flooding. Top temperatures 14 to 17 degrees. Strong to gale force westerly winds will be blustery and there will be high seas on Atlantic coasts.”