WATCH: Donegal boxer Jason Quigley returns to US to learn how his hand injury has healed

Almost six months after he suffered a serious injury to his right hand while winning the NABF middleweight pro-title, Donegal’s Jason Quigley returns to the US tomorrow to find out how well his hand has recovered.

Quigley, who suffered the injury on his way to his 13th pro win - a hard-earned March 24th victory over Glen Tapia at Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California - has been waiting patiently for the injury to heal.

Above, l-r, Callum Keaveny, Best Escort winner during the recent Mary From Dungloe Festival and Jason on the catwalk last Wednesday night at the Finn Harps FC organised charity fashion show.

During that win Quigley landed a huge right hand on Tapia in the first but from the third round on didn’t throw a right hand, explaining after the fight he had picked up an injury which subsequently had him in a cast for much of the last six months.

Quigley has been over and back to the US and has spent time home with family and friends over the summer. Indeed, he has had an interesting final few days before tomorrow’s return to the US. On Wednesday last he was strutting his stuff on the catwalk for a charity fashion show organised by Finn Harps FC.

On Saturday he and five-time Irish Olympic team coach Patsy McGonagle were in Ballyshannon for the Marlin’s Swimming Club’s home coming for their junior world champion, Mona McSharry.

McGonagle gave an inspired speech and Quigley followed that up with a beautiful talk where he said listening to the tributes to the 17-year-old swimmer, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille, reminded him of his early years and the importance of community, family and remembering ‘where you are from’.

After the function in Ballyshannon Quigley spoke to the Donegal Democrat about his injury and said he has ten important days ahead of him from Monday. He said he was confident that the news on his hand injury would be positive: