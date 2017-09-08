Donegal on “red alert” for stunning aurora display

Donegal stargazers may get the chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights tonight and tomorrow as there has been significant solar activity in recent days.

Many Aurora hunters were treated to a special light show last night in parts of Donegal and it may be possible again in the coming days depending on the cloud cover.

Aurora Watch UK have issued a “Red Alert” saying the chance of seeing the aurora is likely.

The best place to catch a glimpse or photograph is on north facing areas near the coast where there is no street or house lighting nearby.

This stunning video was captured in 2015 when the Donegal Weather Channel filmed this eight hour time lapse of the Aurora just outside Ballyshannon.