WATCH: Celtic Woman star with strong Donegal connections hits the right note on BBC

One of the stars of the hit group "Celtic Woman", Susan McFadden Byrne, whose father Brendan hails from Creeslough, made an amazing job of her version of the hymn "Amazing Grace" when she appeared on the popular BBC show Songs of Praise on Sunday.

She appeared on the show along side he new husband, Anto Byrne, who plays the bagpipes for the Grammy nominated group.

The pair recently tied the knot in Co. Wicklow and a large contingent of relatives travelled from the county for the happy occasion.