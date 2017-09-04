WATCH: Donegal record selling lamb appears on Late late Show

Seamus Browne of Letterkenny brought his €15,000 lamb to the Late, Late Show on Friday night, after paying a record sum for the animal last month.

Seamus bought the pedigree Suffolk ram lamb last month at the Ballymena Livestock annual Premier Suffolk Show and Sale. Ryan told last night’s audience that it was the most expensive lamb ever sold in Ireland.

Seamus said he was a lifelong fan of singer Neil Young and his music, and decided to name the lamb Heart of Gold, after a track on the musician’s album, Harvest.