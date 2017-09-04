WATCH: Donegal stands together for flood victims

About 1,200 people came out yesterday in support of people in Inishowen affected by the terrible August flooding, for a fundraising concert in Letterkenny that featured some of the biggest names in Irish country music.

Organisers said the Flood Aid for Inishowen concert has raised €30,000 “and counting”, well beyond the fundraising target of €20,000.

The star-studded bill at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny included Daniel O’Donnell, Big Tom, Nathan Carter, Dominic and Barry Kirwan and Johnny Brady, among others.

“Like everybody else I’m just here in support of the people who suffered because of the floods,” Daniel O’Donnell told the Democrat.

He said that as well as the money the concert will raise for Red Cross efforts in Inishowen, “I think the people who are displaced or affected by the floods will be able to realise that so many people are interested, and out in solidarity with them.”

He said he had spoken to people who had come to the fundraiser from Monaghan, Tipperary, Sligo and Clare - “from all parts”, Daniel said. “It’s great.”

Deirdre Grant, organiser of the concert, said after the concert that the event has raised €30,000 “and counting”.

The response of artists

“The response of the artists has been phenomenal,” Deirdre said. She said Donegal is a country music county that has supported these artists for years.

“And when the call went out they just accepted, they said absolutely, no problem, we’re going to do it,” she said. Deirdre called the flooding that devastated parts of Inishowen in August the biggest disaster to hit the county in her memory.

“I think everybody here today wants to support the people of Inishowen and that’s what it’s all about,” she said. Deirdre also credited the work of Daniel O’Donnell’s manager, Kieran Cavanagh, in organising the concert, saying, “We couldn’t have done it without him.”

The community comes together

Television personality Noel Cunningham was MC for the concert.

Speaking before the show, Noel said, “After any disaster the special aspect of community comes into play” saying people were giving of their time, their emotion and their money, and coming together to support people “who have really had a most dreadful natural disaster affect their lives.”