Donegal photographer launching his first photobook tonight

A Donegal born photographer based in the UK will launched his first book at the historic Rock of Cashel tonight.

Rossnowlagh native, London based photographer, Gavin Freeborn, is launching his first

photo book alongside the Cashel Arts Festival Brochure launch in Co. Tipperary this evening (Saturday).

Gavin’s 2016 legacy project “FREEBORN 100” features portraits of 100 members of the public who visited his natural light pop-up portrait studio in Cashel Heritage Centre at last year’s Cashel Arts Festival in September 2016, where Freeborn provided a snapshot of the feelings of the public in relation to 1916.

Gavin Freeborn. Picture by Nathan Dainty.



Gavin stated: “It’s a great honour to have the opportunity to create this participatory photography project focusing on celebrating Ireland 2016 at Cashel Arts Festival. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate setting than at the foot of the Rock of Cashel, ancient seat of

the High Kings of Ireland. The people of Cashel Arts Festival welcomed me with open hearts and minds. The pop-up studio was blessed with a rich variety of visitors from near and far, including France, Lithuania, the USA and Australia to name a few, resulting in the 100 portraits in this book. I hope this project will act as a reference point for current and future generations to reflect on Mother Ireland’s past and present, as well as contemplating her future.”

Gavin is a portrait and documentary photographer​ ​and runs the ​The​ ​Freeborn​ ​Exchange project.

This has brought him to 25 countries since its beginning in November 2011 where he “exchanges photography and social media marketing for objects, stories, hospitality and more”.

In March 2016 he presented a TEDx talk about The Freeborn Exchange that you view here.

For more about his work visit www.freeborn.co