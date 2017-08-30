WATCH: Red Cross release details of Donegal flood appeal

The Irish Red Cross have launched a humanitarian appeal to help those affected by the recent flooding in north Donegal.

The Irish Red Cross say they can confirm that Government have requested the Society to administer an emergency humanitarian support scheme to assist small businesses, community, voluntary and sporting bodies affected by the devastating floods in the North West last week.

Up to 500 homes have been affected and almost 50 families have been forced out of their homes by the flooding.

You can help by visiting www.redcross.ie/donate or by calling the office at 1850 50 70 70 or text the number below