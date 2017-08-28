WATCH: Devastating personal loss from Donegal flooding revealed

These images show the devastating impact the recent floods had in one family home in Burnfoot in north east Donegal.

Paul MacFarlane captured this footage of the rising flood waters before they breached his flood defence and destroyed the ground floor of the home he shares with his mother.

Paul says he is now left sleeping on a couch in a relative's house and many others in his estate are in the similar positions due to the contamination of the filthy flood waters in their houses.

His neighbour, Gerard Gallagher, says those affected have been left “practically homeless”.

See this Thursday’s Donegal Democrat for more on this disaster and how a community is united in helping those affected by the flooding.