WATCH: Donegal jiu jitsu instructor leaves students choked up after popping the question during class

You may call it tough love but members of a Donegal town Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club were left breathless when their head instructor popped the question to his girlfriend who also practices the martial art, after a tough training session.

White belt Emer Martin got more than she bargained for after instructor Bryan Gorman at DT Fitness called her from the crowd to seemingly award her a belt promotion, as is often the practice.

But as Emear came forward brown belt Bryan got down on bended knee and popped the question and was left delighted when the answer was yes.

The couple are dedicated practitioners of the martial art at DT Fitness, the gym run by Bryan and his brother Eddie.