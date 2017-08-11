Watch: Lucky "Slithers" in good hands at Letterkenny pet store

A Letterkenny pet store who are caring for an America Corn Snakes that was found in a field in Milford on Tuesday say they are still awaiting an owner to come forward.

The 2ft long reptile is being cared for by Bryan and Emma Curran of LK Pets in Gortlee came to the rescue after the stricken animal was found by a Milford farmer while he was out checking his animals.

Shocked and unsure what to do, the family got in contact with LK Pets, who cames out to collect the snake.

Emma, said the snake is a lovely reptile that has just shed its skin and is good health and has recovered well from its ordeal in the wilds of Donegal.