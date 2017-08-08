WATCH: Donegal fiddler Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh at Barry Britton Art Show launch

Special guest Mairad Ní Mhaonaigh launched Barry Britton's Art Show at the Abbey Centre on Thursday last in conjunction with the launch of the Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival.

Tributes were paid to Barry who has produced countless remarkable posters for the festival over the years and the event was a huge success.

Mairéad told those gathered of her admiration for Barry's work, adding that rather than speak at length she would play for the guests at the launch.