WATCH: New Bishop of Raphoe says he’s “not spoofing” about Donegal welcome
Bishop McGuckian looks ahead to life in Donegal
Newly ordained Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian, speaking from the steps of St Eunan’s Cathedral on Sunday after his ordination says he is looking forward to his work in Donegal and that he already feels at home in the county.
Bishop McGuckian, 64, who is originally from County Antrim, has been a regular visitor to Donegal for many years where he learned to speak Irish.
