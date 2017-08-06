WATCH: Nathan Carter wows huge crowd at Mary From Dungloe

Country music star, Nathan Carter, treated music fans at the Mary From Dungloe festival to a special performance that had them singing in the streets.

The “Wagon Wheel” star blasted out a beautiful rendition of “Caledonia” while performing before a large crowd enjoying the festival on the town's Main street.

He also performed a range of his best known hits.

Tonight is the final night of the festival, which is marking its 50th year this year, and a new Mary will be crowed at a gala event.