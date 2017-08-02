WATCH: 50 years of Mary from Dungloe marked with a musical masterpiece

Donegal music fans enjoyed a musical treat when music pioneers Emmet Spiceland were joined onstage by Daniel O’Donnell, Moya Ni Bhreannán from Clannad and Clann Mhic Ruairí for a special rendition of the famed ballad “Mary From Dungloe”.

If anybody ever had any doubts about the drawing power of Ireland’s very first boyband, Emmett Spiceland in Dungloe, their fears were quickly dispelled as the crowds started gathering at the Waterfront Hotel from early evening for what promised to be a memorable occasion.

The Emmett Spiceland, Donal Lunny and the Byrne Brothers were the trio that gave the Mary from Dungloe festival its name and indeed, national identity and reformed especially for the 50th. Anniversary Celebrations.

This feast of music commenced with Clann Mhic Ruarí giving an absolute superb performance - one that reminded me of my first ever attendance at Riverdance - it was just electric.

The Mhic Ruarí brothers were joined by Daniel who acted as a Jack of all trades - singer, raconteur, MC.

This was indeed an historic and memorable occasion and it would be remiss of us not to pay tribute to Margaret and Gemma Boyle and all the committee members who made this such a special experience.