WATCH: New trailer for Donegal man’s epic icy adventure challenge

A Drumkeen native is getting ready to embark on a cool adventure to create history by being one of the first people to ever walk to the “Northern Pole of Inaccessibility” and a trailer of a documentary about the event has just been released.

Justin Toner has been accepted onto a programme under renowned Polar explorer, Jim McNeil, who explains here that the event will see a group attempt to be the first to access the infamous geographical point, otherwise known as the “Arctic Pole”.

He has spent recent years working in the Middle East as a quantity surveyor and in now getting ready to undertake the challenge of a lifetime during a sabbatical from his career.

He has been spending recent months in Norway preparing the event that will see them carry out important scientific research while under taking the challenge.

For more see justintoner.com