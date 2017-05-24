VIDEO - See An Post Rás sweep through Donegal Town on its way to Buncrana

The fourth stage of the An Post Rás cycling tour of Ireland will be in Donegal for the next three days. See the video of the cyclists sweeping through Donegal town today (Wednesday) on their way to Buncrana.

Tomorrow's stage will take them from Buncrana to Dungloe and on Friday they will go from Dungloe back to Donegal Town, before heading off to Ardee on Saturday morning on the penultimate stage.