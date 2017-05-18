Army band surprise makes a Donegal wedding one to remember

One happy couple and their guests got a surprise that was planned with military precision at a wedding reception in Donegal recently.

Newlyweds, Olivia and Bryan Stern, were celebrating their first dance to one of the favourite songs when members of the 28th Infantry Battalion Pipe and Drum Band emerged from the shadows to join in making it a day to remember at Solis Lough Eske Castle Hotel.

Video courtesy of JC Media via facebook.