WATCH: Cyclists get extra horsepower in Donegal race

A group cyclists had a lucky escape while visiting Donegal at the weekend when a horse jumped out in front of them near St Johnston, narrowly missing the peloton of racers.

The incident took place during a stage of the Foyle Cycling Club Tour of the North West stage race.

The group were in east Donegal when the horse jumped a nearby fence narrowly missing the group.

The action was captured by camera operator, Jonny Collins, who shared the incident via Facebook commenting: “It was a fun night at the races!!”

It is understood no one was injured in the incident.