WATCH: Donegal fiddle player honoured at Cup of Tae festival

Martin McGinley has been a constant at every Cup of Tae Festival since the beginning and is a popular choice to be honoured at this year's event.

Martin, son of the famous Raphoe fiddler Kathleen McGinley, is highly respected in the world of music, in recent times with the Donegal Youth Orchestra, and there are few gatherings of fiddlers where you won’t see Martin. His contribution to traditional music and indeed the cultural and community life of Donegal is immense.

Martin McGinley is one of Donegal’s best-known fiddlers. He has played in concerts and at festivals in Ireland, Britain, around mainland Europe and in the US and Canada. He has also frequently performed on television and radio. He presented a series of the RTE tv show ‘The Pure Drop’ and programmes on traditional music on RTE Radio 1 and BBC Radio 3.

He is originally from Raphoe in east Donegal.

