WATCH: Donegal basking in the sunshine

Beach goers enjoying the good weather in Rossnowlagh

As the good weather continues Rossnowlagh beach has seen a busy few days.

Surfers, sunbathers, walkers and families were out in force making the most of the recent sunny spell.

Video by Matt Britton.