WATCH: Model T causes a bit of a stir a Donegal Vintage Show

A pristine Model T Ford caused a stir at the South West Vintage Day in Trummon just outside Laghey, at the weekend, when it took off at great speed much to the concern of it's owner Jimmy Stinson.

Jimmy is a well known collector of vintage vehicles and when asked by the Democrat "Was it still running?" he just cranked it up and the engine started to purr like a contented cat.

However his son Thomas and friend Robert took advantage of the situation, put the foot on the accelerator and off down the field with Jimmy in jot pursuit!

Looking at the video afterwards, Jimmy said, "This thing could go viral - we might get the red carpet in Hollywood yet!"

