WATCH: Country music legend draws huge crowd to Donegal

With over 1500 fans from every part of the country converging on the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town on Friday night for Big Tom's appearance, hospitality operators the town were indeed smiling with not a bed to be found in the Eskeside town.

With a weekend ahead full of festivals and events throughout the county it promises to be a record Bank Holiday - no doubt we'll bump into you !! Have a great weekend and drive safely.

Video by Matt Britton.