WATCH LIVE: Donegal ETB Awards ceremony live from Letterkenny

The annual Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) award for 2017 are taking place in Letterkenny this afternoon.

For the first time the event is being broadcast live via the internet.

Among the categories for awards are; Art & Culture, Science, Technology, Engineering and mathematics (STEM), Innovation and Enterprise, Healthy living and wellbeing, as well as Further Education and Staff.

The event is taking place in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny.