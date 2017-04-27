WATCH: “Beautiful Bundoran” send off for Donegal councillor

Former Donegal County Councillor and hotelier, Sean mcEniff was not one for long speeches or indeed graveside orations but he did love his music and a good sing song.

As he was laid to rest on Monday in his beloved Bundoran, Kathleen Fitzgerald and her daughters gave him a great send off with a rendering of his favourite song “Beautiful Bundoran”.

Despite the sadness of the occasion Sean's family all joined in in what was a very special moment: Video: Matt Britton