WATCH: Boxing champ Carl visits little Rory

Former two weight world champion boxer, Carl Frampton, paid a surprise to little Rory Gallagher to pledge his support to his wish to walk campaign.

The boxer has been a huge supporter of little Rory and he recently, along with his wife Christine and children Carla and Rossa, came to the Gallagher family home for a special surprise to visit Rory who is battling cerebral palsy..

Rory and his mum Shauna are just home from the neurological rehabilitation center in Paterna Spain, where she said he made great progress and this was added to when Carl paid a surprise visit

Shauna said Rory was “absolutely delighted” with the visit as “he is Carl’s biggest fan”.

Big hearted Carl has been a huge supporter of Rory and has donated over €4,200 to his fundraising campaign as well as host of unique boxing paraphernalia.

Shauna explained: “To have Carl and his lovely family come to spent the day with our Rory was absolutely amazing, to see him having fun with his hero was just something else. Carl is an ambassador for little Rory.”

Carl is launching #TeamRory wristbands wristbands at only €5 each with the funds going towards Rory's surgeries and giving him the life he deserves

They can be ordered @ http://www.rorygallagherswishtowalk.com/wristbands.html

For anyone that would like to purchase any of the memorabilia with the funds going directly towards giving little Rory the life he deserves we would be delighted to be contacted by email@Rorygallagherswishtowalk.com or on twitter @Roryswishtowalk

If anyone would like to donate to Rory's cause please go to www.gofundme.com/roryswishtowalk

For more on this story see this Thursday’s Donegal Democrat.