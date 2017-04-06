WATCH : Donegal border concerns raised in European Parliament
Concerns have been raised about Donegal’s border with the North now that Article 50 has been triggered to begin the process of Britain leaving the European Union.
Mairead McGuinness MEP told the parliament: “I see no difference in our territories except there are kilometres where I am from and there are miles in Northern Ireland. I want that difference to be the only one to exist after Brexit”.
Click to see her full statement in the video.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on