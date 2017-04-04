WATCH: Donegal dancing star looking to click his way to scholarship

A Ramelton teenager with a passion for Irish dancing is hoping to dance his way to a securing a place on a scholarship at a prestigious dance festival.

Dancer Eoghan Boyce, 16, is hoping to click his way to success in terms of both his dancing and online hits in a video competition to win the scholarship at the Fusion Dance Festival in August.

The video with the most views claims the prized spot for the scholarship.

You can watch Eoghan here putting on a spectacular performance in "Fusion Fighters".