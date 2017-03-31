Video: Stephen McCahill speaks at the launch of new Democrat publication

The Donegal Democrat new pictorial publication, 'Yesteryears', was launched in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town on Thursday night by Donegal Person of the Year, Stephen McCahill.

The book, which stretches to 164 pages is a collection of photographs from 30,40,50 years ago, all from the Democrat Archives.

The launch, which was also attended by the Mayor of Donegal, Terence Slowey.

Speaking at the event, Stephen McCahill stressed the importance of supporting the Donegal Democrat in its work in providing a community based news service, which was balanced and fair.

Click on link above to hear what Stephen had to say . . .