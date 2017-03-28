WATCH: Northern Lights put on spectacular show over Donegal last night

The stunning Aurora Borealis made a visit to the skies of Donegal last night.

This amazing video, complete with shooting stars, was captured by Carrigart photographer Martin Flemming of www.scenesofdonegal.com.

It was filmed overlooking the sea at Dooey in Downings last night.

Aurora watchers were on high alert after signs were good that a recent solar wind and a geomagnetic storm event, combined with clear skies over the county, meant the chances were high of spotting the Northern Lights phenomena.

Often the lights are barely visible to the naked eye but make for great photographs and footage when captured when using a long exposure on a camera.