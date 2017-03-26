WATCH: Donegal's Toni stars in new high octane Ford ad

Well-known Letterkenny woman, Toni Kelly, has debut her driving skills in a new high octane advert for Ford.

Toni, who runs her own driving school and is a seasoned rally competitor, appeared in the stunning new ad for the Ford Fiesta filmed in Germany.

The action packed video was filmed inside Ford’s Fiesta factory in Cologne, where the former World Rally Championship driver Toni and BMX stunt sensation, Sebastian ‘Bas’ Keep, introduce the most new Fiesta ST model in an action-packed new video.

She the link to watch Toni in action.