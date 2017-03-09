WATCH: New advert to promote Donegal - the coolest place to visit in 2017

A new 30-second TV advert promoting Donegal as the coolest place on the planet to visit in 2017 is set to air on TV3, 3be and 3e for one week in the lead into the Easter holiday period.

This TV ad is part of Donegal Tourism’s extensive marketing initiative, which has been devised to promote the county nationally and internationally as the number one choice to holiday, highlighting Donegal’s recent achievement in winning the Coolest Place in the World to visit by National Geographic Traveller.

“This campaign will also include national radio competitions as well as a targeted marketing campaign in Belfast, Derry airport, Donegal airport, Knock airport and TV screens in Connolly Station, Pearse St Station and Bus Aras in Dublin” said Sarah

Meehan, Marketing Executive with Donegal Tourism Ltd.

“An international campaign is also kicking off in Germany and France and Donegal Tourism have created a bilingual video in French and German which will be advertised to these markets in the coming weeks”.

“Donegal will also feature extensively on the TV3 national events guide and the Donegal brand will be promoted at a number of important trade events”.

The Go Visit Donegal website, along with the free smart phone app, continues to act as the primary calling card in Donegal Tourism’s marketing campaign and attracts approximately 250,000 visitors per annum and is supported by a full social media

campaign and offline publicity campaign.

Both the website and the app offer all businesses in Donegal a free opportunity for listing and this includes a free event guide listing for all festival and event organisers.