WATCH: Warm tributes paid to Donegal Person of the Year - Stephen McCahilll

Have a look at these warm tributes that were paid by friends, family and local community members to the new Donegal Person of the Year.

2016 Donegal Person of the Year, Stephen McCahill, received his award from Donegal Association President, Hugh Harkin, at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on Saturday night.

"To be honoured by your own is very special," he told the gathering of 520 guests.

The 58-year-old is a community activist and volunteer. He also is an accomplished businessman, he has involved himself at various levels, very often as the chairperson, in a variety of community and voluntary organisations in Ardara where he resides.

Video courtesy of Jackson's Media TV.