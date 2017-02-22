WATCH: Video of Donegal's Michael Murphy gearing up for "Toughest Trade"

Have a look at how Donegal GAA star Michael Murphy is getting ready for a new sporting challenge.

AIB has this evening shared a promo video giving fans a sneak peak at the first episode of this year's documentary series The Toughest Trade featuring the Glenswilly man and Shane Williams. Returning to RTÉ2 for 2017, Episode 1 will air on Wednesday 1st of March at 9:30pm.

Created by the long-time GAA Club Championship sponsors as part of its #TheToughest campaign, The Toughest Trade explores how professional sports compare to the amateur GAA games.

Murphy will swap sports with former Welsh rugby winger Shane Williams as he travels to France to team up with top 14 side Clermont Auvergne.

In return, Williams will temporarily join Murphy’s club Glenswilly.

Both players will spend a week immersing themselves in their new sport and club before taking part in a final challenge set by AIB and designed to test whether GAA club players can compete at the same level as professional athletes.



It was a daunting task for both players with Michael even remarking that “some of these lads are absolute monsters!” and Shane and having to take part in “definitely the most tiring skills session he’s ever done”.