WATCH: Iconic Donegal boat to feature in TG4 documentary this March

A documentary featuring one of the most iconic boats in the North West will be broadcast on TG4 on March 5th. The story of the boat, which is known locally as "Bád Eddie" has been captivated by local award winning director and producer, Sonia NicGiolla Éasbuic. The documentary features local people, who tell their stories about the boat which lies on the beach in Bunbeg. The boat first came to Gaoth Dobhair from France in the 70's. Over the years, the boat has been photographed by people from across the globe, in all seasons, in all weather. The documentary will be broadcast on TG4 on March 5th, at 17.55.