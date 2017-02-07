WATCH: Donegal wedding hosts “flashmob” with a difference

It was a wedding with a unique difference in Kincasslagh at the weekend when a host of stars from the Irish music scene joined in with a special 'flashmob' of a classic hymn for the happy couple.

As newly weds Patricia Doogan and Neil Swan were tying the knot before a host of family and friends, Patricia's uncle, Daniel O’Donnell, along with a host of other singers including Majella O’Donnell, Shawn Cuddy, Tony Allen and Derek Ryan took part in a surprise 'flashmob' that brought the bride to tears.

Midway through the ceremony being conducted by Fr Pat Ward, different members of the congregation arose to join in with a spectacular rendition of “How Great Thou Art”.

Patricia has worked with her uncle Daniel for many years and has many friends in the show business industry.

Video courtesy of Liquid Media.