Video: Ardara welcomes home Donegal Person of the Year

It may be January but there was the warmest of welcomes in Ardara on Saturday for the homecoming celebrations of Donegal Person of the Year 2016 Stephen McCahill.

There was applause, handshakes and lots of hugs, as Stephen and his wife Marietta made their way up to the Diamond, a piper just ahead of them, heralding their arrival.

Donegal County Mayor Terence Slowey, a fellow native of Ardara and lifelong friend of Stephen, officially welcomed and congratulated him on this great honour, which was bestowed by the Donegal Association of Dublin at a gala ceremony in Dublin on Friday night.

Members of the local GAA club and many other community organisations which Stephen works tirelessly to support were also on hand to convey their thanks, congratulations and best wishes.

Stephen will be formally inaugurated as the Donegal Person of the Year 2016 at the annual Gala Ball on Saturday, March 4 in the Regency Hotel, Dublin.