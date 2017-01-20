Stephen McCahill named Donegal Person of the Year

Moments ago in Dublin Stephen McCahill was named as the Donegal Person of the Year for 2016 by the Donegal Association in the capital.

A native of Glenties, Stephen has endeavoured through various roles and initiatives to positively promote Donegal and in particular Glenties, Ardara, Portnoo and Killybegs as an area in which to visit, work and live.

He is steeped in his local community and the list of groups, committees and clubs he is involved with and his remarkable contribution to his local area in a voluntary capacity is, frankly, astounding.

On a night where the word inauguration is very much on people’s lips, the confirmation that Stephen would succeed the outgoing Deirdre McGlone, described as a wonderful ambassador in that role for the past 12 months, has already met with warm approval in Dublin where guests are gathered at the Black Door Piano Bar on Harcourt Street.

Stephen told the Donegal Democrat it was “a huge honour” to be selected and he was “humbled” and “delighted” to serve as Donegal Person of the Year 2016.

Stephen McCahill will be inaugurated as The Donegal Person of the Year 2016 at the Annual Gala Ball on Saturday, 4th March in the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9.