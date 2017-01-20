VIDEO: An amazing look at why Donegal is “the coolest”

With a video like this it is easy to see why Donegal being listed as the “coolest” place to visit in 2017 by National Geographic’s Traveller magazine.

Climbing instructor, Bren Whelan who is based in Inishowen, has amassed some amazing footage of Donegal over the last 15 months, from the stunning sea cliffs to the amazing Northern Lights.

Bren, a climbing instructor who runs Wild Atlantic Climbing, uses all sorts of cameras and drones to capture images of the place at its best and is happy to share it with Donegal Democrat readers.

To learn more follow Wild Atlantic Climbing on facebook or Twitter @wawrockclimbing