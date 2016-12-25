VIDEO: Santa visits Donegal!

Clearly the boys and girls of Donegal must have been very good this year as we have received reports from around the county that Santa has been very generous this year.

Here you can see a collection of scenes from around the many school plays and concerts that took place across Donegal this festive season which shows all the hard work that was done to make them so successful.

The big guy in red even makes an appearance arriving into Falcarragh just ahead of his big day.