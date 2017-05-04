Video: See Donegal captain Geraldine McLaughlin talking ahead of Sunday's final with Cork

Lethal Donegal goal-getter Geraldine McLaughlin poses one of the biggest threats to Cork’s dominance of Ladies Gaelic Football in Sunday’s Lidl National League Division One Final (4.00pm in Parnell Park).

With an impressive personal tally of 10-37 from eight games so far, captain McLaughlin is the main reason why Donegal have reached their first ever Division One Final.

4-4 came in the semi-final defeat of Galway but modest McLaughlin, who names Robbie Keane and Colm Cooper as her inspirational role models, only has praise for her team-mates and says it is a ‘dream’ to be taking on Cork in a national final.

The Rebels have won ten of the last twelve National Leagues.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.