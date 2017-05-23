VIDEO: See Matthew Taggart win Donegal stage of An Post Rás in exciting finish in Bundoran

The An Post Rás cycling race arrived in Donegal today with the stage finish on Bundoran's Main Street shortly after 2 p.m.

It was fitting that one of the An Post team, Matthew Teggart (Banbridge), was first across the line in a sprint finish before an excited audience.

The An Post team has one of Donegal's own, Ronan McLaughlin, among its number.

See our video of the very close finish . . .