BREAKING: Donegal fire crews rush to blazing house fire

A fire broke out in a house on Pettigo Main Street at around 6 o'clock this afternoon.

The flames spread rapidly through the two-storey house which faces the roadside.

Fire engines from both Ballyshannon and Donegal town rushed to the scene of the fire to battle the blaze.

Locals sources said that no one was in the house when the fire started.

It is understood that no one was hurt or injured during the blaze.

