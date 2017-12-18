CHRISTMAS VIDEO
Watch: Little girl thought she saw Santa in Donegal restaurant
A festive treat on Christmas week!
It’s the video that’s sure to delight!
Little Molly - who is only 17 months old, got an early Christmas surprise when she got to meet ‘Santa Claus’ while out for a bite to eat in Donegal at the weekend.
Molly was with her mum Colleen and her aunt Susan McCreery in Caislean Oir in Annagry when she suddenly spotted a man with a white beard who looked pretty familiar!
Susan posted the video on her Twitter page - and it has got a brilliant reaction since the weekend.
